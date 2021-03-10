Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion sold for approximately $51 million

(CNN) Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion was sold for approximately $51 million to an undisclosed buyer Tuesday, an attorney for the estate said.

Funds from the sale will be transferred to the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program so new claims can be issued, Dan Weiner said in a statement to CNN.

CNN previously reported that the independent administrator of the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program (EVCP), Jordy Feldman, suspended claim payouts from the program on February 4 when she said the estate was too low on cash to support it. Feldman said she will lift the suspension once she evaluates the financial situation.

"We are eager to resume issuing compensation offers as soon as possible," Feldman said in a statement to CNN. "Once we have more information about the amount of funds that will be made available to the Program and when, I will decide when we can lift the suspension and get back to full Program operations."

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from an indictment accusing him of running a sex-trafficking ring of underage girls, some as young as 14.

