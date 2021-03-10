Popular evangelical Beth Moore says she's no longer a Southern Baptist

(CNN) Beth Moore, a popular evangelical Christian and Bible teacher, says she is no longer a Southern Baptist and is parting ways with the denomination's publishing arm.

Moore disclosed her departure during a recent interview with Religion News Service

"I am still a Baptist, but I can no longer identify with Southern Baptists," she told the news agency. "I love so many Southern Baptist people, so many Southern Baptist churches, but I don't identify with some of the things in our heritage that haven't remained in the past."

Moore retweeted a Religion News Service post about the article, and a spokesperson for Moore told CNN that her comments in that interview were all she had to say on the matter.

LifeWay Christian Resources, the publishing division of the Southern Baptist Convention, confirmed the break with Moore in a statement to CNN.