Alaska opens vaccines to residents 16 and up, the first state to drop nearly all eligibility requirements

It's the first state in the US to remove nearly every eligibility requirement for the Covid-19 vaccine -- a milestone possible, the state's chief medical officer said, because of the state's success in vaccinating vulnerable Alaskans.

"Soon this virus will be a preventable disease, if people choose to get vaccinated," said Dr. Anne Zink of Alaska's Department of Health and Social Services in a Tuesday news conference . "This is our shot to end the pandemic."

Starting this week, Alaskans ages 16 and up can make an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to residents 18 years and older.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, said in a statement that the milestone "should come as no surprise" given the cooperation of state residents and an enviably smooth vaccine rollout.

Read More