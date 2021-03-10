(CNN) A serving London Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman, the police service said Tuesday in a statement.

Everard was last seen on March 3 in Clapham, south London.

Police search a pond in the hunt for Sarah Everard on March 9.

The police officer remains in custody at a London police station, police said.

"A woman has also been arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender," the statement added. "She has also been taken into custody at a London police station."

The arrest is "a serious and significant development," police said.

A forensics officer in the the search.

"We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing," said Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: "This is a significant development in our inquiry. This is a fast moving investigation and we are doing everything we can to find Sarah."