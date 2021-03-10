MLB's Texas Rangers could be the first team with a full house since the pandemic stopped sports

(CNN) The Texas Rangers could become the first major US sports team to play before a full house since the coronavirus pandemic began shutting stadiums and arenas a year ago this week.

The Major League Baseball club announced Wednesday that Globe Life Field will be "fully open" to its 40,518 capacity for the Rangers' April 5 home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Rangers spokesman John Blake.

"The Rangers are encouraged that the Governor's Office has given clearance for us to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season," Neil Leibman, the team's president of business operations and Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement.

After April 5, the team will host games at slightly reduced capacity with socially distanced seating sections. Blake said the total number of tickets sold "will depend on demand" and the team is "currently working through this" prior to single tickets going on sale.

