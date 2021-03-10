(CNN) Ultrathin dolls could be detrimental to young girls' body image, a new study has shown.

Researchers observed 5- to 9-year-olds playing with dolls of different body types and found girls who played with ultrathin dolls were more likely to want thin bodies, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Body Image.

The ultrathin dolls represent a source of thin ideals, which could potentially lead to long-term body dissatisfaction in young girls, said study author Lynda Boothroyd, professor and director of research at the department of psychology at Durham University in the United Kingdom.

"Body dissatisfaction in childhood can persist into adolescence and later on" and can contribute to weight gain and eating disorders, she said.

Thirty participants were asked about their perceived and ideal body sizes using pictures on a computer before being allowed to play with dolls, either ultrathin or realistically childlike.

