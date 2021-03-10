Racial disparities in Covid-19 case rates among young people were prevalent early in the pandemic, CDC study says

(CNN) Early in the pandemic, young people from all racial and ethnic minority groups had higher Covid-19 case rates than non-Hispanic White people under the age of 25, according to a study published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between January and April, case rates compared to young White people were about 1.5 times higher among young Asian people, about 2.5 times higher among young Black people and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders, nearly 4 times higher among young Hispanic people and about 4.6 times higher among young American Indians.

After April, case rates among young White people started to increase, decreasing some disparities in this age group. But among those under the age of 25, Covid-19 incidence relative to White people was persistently higher among young Hispanics, American Indians and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders.

In 2020 overall, Hispanic people under the age of 25 were about 1.5 times more likely than young White people to have Covid-19, while young American Indians were about 1.7 times more likely and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders were about 2.3 times more likely.

The Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected racial and ethnic minority groups in the US, with pronounced disparities in severe outcomes. Social determinants of health likely play a role in disparities in case spread, as well.

