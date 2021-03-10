5 benefits of apple cider vinegar (and a few duds), according to experts

Photos: Apple cider vinegar: What the science says Some people praise the use of apple cider vinegar as a cure-all for a range of conditions, including diabetes, weight loss, sore throats, skin and hair problems and more. But what does the science say? Hide Caption 1 of 12

Can apple cider vinegar help you lose weight? Maybe, if you're happy losing a third of a pound a week. That's the maximum benefit found in one study of 175 overweight but otherwise healthy Japanese subjects. Other studies suggest that it can help you feel full, but so does the glass of water you dilute it in.

Looking to control your high blood sugar? Try vinegar before a starchy meal. The acetic acid helps block the absorption of starch, easing that after-meal spike. Pre-diabetics get the most benefit, says registered dietitian Carol Johnston, who has studied vinegars for years.

This antiglycemic response can be induced by any sort of vinegar, not just apple cider vinegar, Johnston says, such as red and white wine vinegars, pomegranate vinegar or even white distilled vinegar.