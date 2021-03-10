(CNN) France will speed up the declassification of secret defense archives, including those related to its war with Algeria, as it continues to grapple with its colonial history. France colonized Algeria from 1830 until its independence in 1962 following a seven-year war.

The Elysee Palace said French President Emmanuel Macron took the decision to introduce a new procedure which will accelerate the declassification process for defense documents up to the year 1970.

The Elysee said Macron was "determined to promote respect for historical truth." The new rule comes in from March 11.

"This decision will significantly shorten the waiting times, for the declassification procedure including [for] documents related to the Algerian war," the Elysee statement said.

France under Macron has sought to reckon with its past. The President previously called colonialism a "grave mistake and a fault of the republic" in a speech in the Ivory Coast in late 2019.

Read More