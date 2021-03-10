(CNN) —

Of all the winter items you might invest in, a coat is probably the one piece that’ll get the most use. Not only should the right outerwear be warm, versatile and have day-to-day wearability, it should also add to your outfit — not just cover it up.

“Outerwear is an important part of someone’s winter wardrobe,” says Los Angeles-based stylist Alyssa Sutter, whose clients include Lucy Hale and brands like Velvet Canyon and Wolf Circus. “Regardless of where you live — yes, even in LA — investing in outerwear is a must. A jacket or coat can be the missing key to polishing off your winter look.”

And even though your coat should carry you from year to year, that doesn’t mean you have to buy the first black puffer you find. Just like any other fashion category, outerwear is subject to the trend cycle too — although it’s a little slower than more of-the-moment items like shoes or bags.

Even better: You don’t have to spend a ton to get the look. Ahead, find the most adorable affordable winter coats — we’re talking under-$150 affordable — that’ll last for seasons to come.

Winter coats for women

Double Breasted Coat ($129.90, originally $240; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Double Breasted Coat

Whether you’re going to work or doing some outdoor dining, this classic, sharp coat is a timeless addition to any closet.

Faux Shearling Jacket ($92.40, originally $168; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Faux Shearling Jacket

Ever just want to wear your blanket all day? With this jacket, you can. Offered in a caramel drizzle color or sea salt white, this jacket feels as soft as a teddy bear.

The Mac Coat ($130; everlane.com)

PHOTO: Everlane The Mac Coat

Prepare for any weather Mother Nature throws at you with this versatile, water-resistant coat. Pair this transitional outerwear with dark-wash jeans and a blouse for a simple but put-together look.

UO Holly Puffer Coat ($59.99, originally $119; urbanoutfitters.com)

PHOTO: Urban Outfitters UO Holly Puffer Coat

The UO Holly Puffer Coat takes a spin on the normal puffer jacket with these light gray and green options. Hide from the cold with this jacket’s elasticated cuffs and hand warmer puffs.

The North Face Women’s Resolve 2 DWR Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket ($89.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon The North Face Women's Resolve 2 DWR Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket

With over 25 colors, this jacket is perfect for warmer winter days where you still need to bundle up, but with lighter layers. Pair with a light shirt and pants and you’ll be ready to go hiking.

Winter coats for men

PureMsxMen’s Winter Jacket Thickened Waterproof Quilted Hooded Parka (starting at $129.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon PUREMSX Men's Winter Jacket Thickened Waterproof Quilted Hooded Parka

This windproof and waterproof coat comes in just about every neutral color you could think of and will keep you warm in the dead of winter.

Men’s Ultra Warm Down Coat ($99.90, originally $179.90; uniqlo.com)

PHOTO: Uniqlo Men's Ultra Warm Down Coat

A favorite for men’s outerwear, this Uniqlo coat features moisture-absorbing, bio-warming padding on both sides, a water-repellent coating and a hood. Plus, it’s been specifically made to be easy to wear and take off so you can bundle up in a moment’s notice.

Cutter & Buck Rainier PrimaLoft Insulated Half-Zip Pullover ($136; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Cutter & Buck Rainier PrimaLoft Insulated Half-Zip Pullover

This pullover coat is insulated with PrimaLoft fill for bulk-free warmth.

Men’s Hybrid Down Parka ($59.90, originally $129.90; uniqlo.com)

PHOTO: Uniqlo Men's Hybrid Down Parka

Made from down material, this functional coat features a water-repellent coating (great for snow), chest pockets and a hood.

Winter coats for extreme cold

TslaWomen’s Winter Ski Jacket (starting at $69.98; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon TSLA Women's Winter Ski Jacket

This ski jacket isn’t just extra-warm; it has three layers, a detachable hood, elastic cuffs and thumb holes and ribbed cuffs at the sleeves and zip-closure pockets perfect for winter sports.

Obosoyo Women’s Hooded Thickened Long Down Jacket (starting at $98.88; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Obosoyo Women's Hooded Thickened Long Down Jacket

Size up in Obosoyo’s hooded, full-length down coat — that way, you can add as many layers as you want.

Molodo Women’s Long Down Coat With Fur Hood (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Molodo Women's Long Down Coat With Fur Hood

Made for everyday wear, this long down coat is filled with 90% down and 10% feathers for freezing cold days.

Down winter jackets

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Coat (starting at $149.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Coat

This bestselling down coat, better known as “The Amazon Coat,” boasts a fleece-lined hood, side zippers and six — count ‘em, six! — big pockets.

Eastlake Down Parka ($83.70, originally $279; eddiebauer.com)

PHOTO: Eddie Bauer Eastlake Down Parka

This ultra-soft down parka is made with Responsible Down Standard (RDS) down, and a sherpa-fleece lined hood, collar and upper body to act as the perfect cold-weather layer. Be sure to use code GLACIER40 to get an extra 40% off at checkout.

Kenneth Cole New York Faux Fur-Trimmed Quilted Down Puffer ($59.98, originally $165; nordstromrack.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Kenneth Cole New York Faux Fur-Trimmed Quilted Down Puffer

This down maxi coat comes in eight neutral colors, making it the perfect everyday winter coat.

Windproof coats

J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket ($69.50, originally $128; jcrew.com)

PHOTO: J.Crew J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket

This rainproof jacket is the perfect layer for milder winter days.

Women Blocktech Parka ($39.90, originally $79.90; uniqlo.com)

PHOTO: Uniqlo Women Blocktech Parka

This windproof and water-resistant jacket cuts through the wind with ease. Layer up with a thermal knit and a scarf for colder days.

Bernardo Hooded Windproof & Water-Resistant Insulated Raincoat ($116.90, originally $195; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Bernardo Hooded Windproof & Water-Resistant Insulated Raincoat

Remarkably, this water-resistant, windproof jacket is also breathable, according to reviewers. Its stand collar makes it fashion-forward too.

Puffer coats

Free People Weekender Puffer Jacket ($98; freepeople.com)

PHOTO: Free People Free People Weekender Puffer Jacket

The lilac hue of Free People’s cozy puffer coat makes for a fun look, but don’t worry — it comes in black too.

Tommy Hilfiger’s Chevron Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat ($147, originally $245; macys.com)

PHOTO: Macy's Tommy Hilfiger's Chevron Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat

With nearly 5,000 purchases, this coat is an obvious fan-favorite. It really has it all, trimmed with faux fur, zip pockets and water-resistant material.

Bagatelle Oversize Faux Leather Puffer Jacket ($103.60, originally $148; bloomingdales.com)

PHOTO: Bloomingdales Bagatelle Oversize Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

A street style mainstay, this faux leather puffer gives any winter outfit an instant edge.

Hooded parka down coats

Gymax Women’s Long Down Parka With Removable Faux Fur Hood (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Gymax Women's Long Down Parka With Removable Faux Fur Hood

Warm, chic and functional, this hooded parka down coat checks all the winter boxes.

Spirit Sports Puffer Jacket (starting at $119.95; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Spirit Sports Puffer Jacket

This channel-quilted coat was created with heavyweight warmth and frigid days in mind.

Valuker Women’s Down Coat With Fur Hood (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Macy's Valuker Women's Down Coat With Fur Hood

Unlike most women’s down parkas on the market, this one lends extra warmth — and an hourglass shape.