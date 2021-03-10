(CNN) —

Aries season is right around the corner, and if you’ve got some fiery friends with birthdays between March 21 and April 19, you might be scrambling for a good present that capitalizes on their bold personality. Knowing what an Aries likes can be difficult, which is why we’ve put together a list of gift ideas to help you out.

As an Aries myself, I’ve always loved my birthday. We get to celebrate right as spring gets into full swing, and nothing is better than finally getting outdoors after a long winter of being cooped up inside.

Check out some of our favorite Aries gift ideas below, from a hammock for their next trip to some essential stress-relieving products.

Birthdate Candle ($38, originally $48; birthdate.co)

Celebrate the Aries in your life with this customized candle that shows their birthday along with the strengths and weaknesses tied to their personality.

Urbanstems The Aries Bouquet ($90; urbanstems.com)

Aries birthdays are spring birthdays after all, so why not celebrate the season with this gorgeous bouquet of flowers from Urbanstems? Featuring carnations, spray roses, snapdragons and more, these radiant flowers will make any Aries feel special.

Brightland Arise Olive Oil ($40; brightland.co)

If your Aries likes to cook, get them this Brightland olive oil whose name happens to be an anagram for “Aries,” and is one of the brand’s most popular blends.

Mejuri Aries Necklace Vermeil ($90; mejuri.com)

This minimal necklace is a beautiful and subtle way to rep your sign, and its vermeil plating ensures it’ll last for years even if you wear it every day.

Desktop Boxing ($9.95; amazon.com)

All Aries need to let out a little steam every now and then, so if that one co-worker is bugging you again, take a deep breath and go a couple rounds with this desktop boxing kit.

Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser ($119; nordstrom.com)

Take the time to wind down at the end of a stressful day with this elegant porcelain diffuser.

Woven Astrology Zip Pouch ($34; uncommongoods.com)

These stunning zippered pouches are woven with vibrant metallic thread into designs based on your sign. The Aries pouch features a mountain goat summiting a peak next to volcanoes, so the Aries in your life can remember the adventurous spirit they have inside them.

Seeing Stars Book ($11.99; anthropologie.com)

This delightful book is an informative way to learn more about how your sign can affect your personality.

Blundstone 585 Chelsea Boots ($194.95; llbean.com)

Your Aries is going to need a trustworthy pair of boots for all the adventures they’re going to go on as the weather warms. These Blundstone boots are extremely durable, comfortable and fashionable enough so they can wear them at the trailhead, office or anywhere else.

Eno DoubleNest Hammock ($69.95; amazon.com)

Nothing’s better than a nap in a hammock in the woods. Get your Aries this oversized yet lightweight hammock so they can rock back and forth to the sounds of nature this spring. Just don’t forget the straps.

Weber Kettle 22-Inch Grill ($109, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

This Weber grill can turn any weeknight into a fun backyard barbecue. Its simple design makes grilling easy, plus it has a removable ash catcher to make cleanup a breeze after all the grilling is done.

Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Lightweight Wide-Mouth Trail Series Bottle ($31.47, originally $44.95; hydroflask.com)

Hydro Flask is famous for its trendy bottles that can keep water cold for hours on end, and now the brand’s new Trail Series takes that same performance but cuts down on weight so you can have ice-cold water on all your long, tough hikes.

Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp ($14.99; amazon.com)

Add some spice to their life with this delicious sichuan chili crisp. It’s not the spiciest sauce in the world, but its umami-filled, tingly flavor goes with basically everything. Check out lots of other top-rated spicy stuff on Amazon here.

Prickly Pear Cactus ($80; bloomscape.com)

The Aries in your life might have a few prickly points to their personality, so this prickly pear cactus from Bloomscape is the perfect low-maintenance gift to turn them into a soft-hearted plant parent.

Grady’s Cold Brew Coffee ($9.14 for 4 bags; amazon.com)

To keep them fueled through all their adventures, gift them this can of Grady’s Cold Brew, which is a deliciously concentrated coffee to keep them wired in.

Cold Beer Coats ($13; uncommongoods.com)

When they’re cozying up by the fire, make sure their beer stays nice and cozy too with these cute koozies that look like puffer jackets.

‘Alone on the Wall’ by Alex Honnold ($14.59; amazon.com)

Give the Aries in your life some inspiration with this thrilling book that details Alex Honnold’s incredible free solo climbing feats, including climbing Half Dome in Yosemite National Park without a rope.