A retired teacher tracks down dozens of students across Canada to return their childhood diaries

(CNN) A retired Canadian teacher is giving some of his former students a look back at their childhoods by returning long-forgotten diaries they wrote decades ago in his class.

In the late 1970s and the 1980s, Hugh Brittain would have his Grade 6 students at Havelock Elementary School in Saint John, New Brunswick, keep a diary for a week as a creative writing exercise.

"They would seal them up and I gave them free rein to write whatever they wanted to -- what was bothering them, or what was important in their lives at that time," Brittain told CNN.

He never read the diaries, but he held on to them so that he could return them at graduation and have his students look back at what they were like at 12-years-old.

When he retired in 1995, he packed his papers -- including dozens of diaries that he wasn't able to deliver -- into a box of memorabilia from his 34-year teaching career.

