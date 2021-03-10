Nigerian startup Flutterwave secures $170 million in capital injections from investors, now valued at over $1 billion

(CNN) Flutterwave , an African fintech startup has secured $170 million in capital injections from investors, the firm said in a statement Wednesday.

The new capital flows -- facilitated by "a leading group of international investors" -- will bolster Flutterwave's client base in the global market, the statement said.

The fintech company -- famed for its "seamless and secure" payments system -- has gone on to process in excess of $1 billion in transaction value, Agboola said.

More than 1,000 SMEs across Africa have signed up to display and sell their products online using the Flutterwave store.