One in three women worldwide experience violence in their lifetime, WHO says

(CNN) One in three women globally are subjected to physical or sexual violence during their lifetimes, estimates a damning new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) released hours after International Women's Day.

The report's findings are based on data from the largest ever WHO study on the prevalence of violence against women.

"Around 736 million, are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence from a non-partner -- a number that has remained largely unchanged over the past decade," the WHO statement adds.

Intimate partner violence is the most common form suffered by women, with around 641 million affected globally. The organization said younger women remain particularly at risk of such violence, with one in four women aged 15 to 24 suffering violence at the hands of an intimate partner by the time they reached their mid-twenties.

"It's deeply disturbing that this pervasive violence by men against women not only persists unchanged, but is at its worst for young women aged 15-24 who may also be young mothers. And that was the situation before the pandemic stay-at home orders," said UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

