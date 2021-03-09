Vanessa Bryant wins case to obtain names of deputies who allegedly took photos of crash site

(CNN) The names of four Los Angeles County Sheriff Department deputies who allegedly took or shared grisly photos of the scene of the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant will be released to Vanessa Bryant, a judge ruled Monday.

Attorneys for the LASD and Los Angeles County wanted to keep the deputies' names and ranks sealed, arguing that "hackers may attempt to seek out and gain access to the individual deputies' devices to locate any photographs and publish them," according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge John F. Walter said in a ruling on Monday that this is "totally inconsistent with their position that such photographs no longer exist."

Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously confirmed that all photos of the crash that were in the possession of those deputies have been deleted.

