NBA player Meyers Leonard apologizes for using anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a video game

(CNN) NBA player Meyers Leonard issued an apology Tuesday after a video appeared to show him using an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a video game.

The video was never posted to Leonard's verified Twitch channel, but the individual in the video appears to be the same person shown in other videos posted to Leonard's channel on Monday.

"I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream yesterday," Leonard wrote in an Instagram post , adding that he didn't know what the word meant at the time. "My ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong."

Leonard says he's "committed to properly seeking out" those who can educate him on "this type of hate and how we can fight it."