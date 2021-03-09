Michigan man charged in connection with homemade explosive device at high school

(CNN) Michigan police charged a 33-year-old man Tuesday after a student brought a homemade explosive device to a high school and accidentally detonated it.

David Robert Daniel Saylor -- who turns 34 on Wednesday -- was arraigned on one count of manufacturing a Molotov cocktail and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a news release from Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Worth Stay.

Saylor is also charged as a habitual offender with a second offense notice, the news release said. CNN has reached out to Saylor's attorney, Rick Prysock, for comment.

The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad detonated explosive materials at a home Tuesday as part of the investigation into the device that went off in the high school.

The explosion happened Monday morning in a classroom at Newaygo High School, about 42 miles north of Grand Rapids, state police said. The 16-year-old boy who brought the explosive device was injured along with four other students, police said.

Based on the initial investigation, it appears the student had no ill intent and did not intend to detonate the device, Michigan State Police spokesperson Michelle Robinson told CNN.

