Michelle Obama to be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame

(CNN) Former first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame this year.

The organization announced its nine-member Class of 2021 on Monday. Along with Obama, it includes soccer icon Mia Hamm, NASA's first African American female engineer Katherine Johnson and PepsiCo's first female CEO, Indra Nooyi.

This year's edition of the biennial induction ceremony will take place on October 2 in-person, with Covid-19 protocols, at the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York. A free live stream of the ceremony will be available.

The National Women's Hall of Fame relies on the public to nominate women who have been important in defining American history -- and those nominations are sent to a panel which picks the inductees.

As first lady of the United States, and the first Black person to serve in the role, Obama "has emerged as one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century," according to a statement on the organization's website.

