(CNN) It's one of the biggest moments of your life. You've bought the ring, planned the moment and exactly how you're going to pop the question. All goes according to plan. She says yes and you go in for a hug to celebrate.

But just as you look down to grab the ring and place it on her left hand, you look down at the box and the ring is gone.

All that time, effort and money saved, poof. It was lost in a matter of seconds.

That's exactly what happened to Anna Davis and Brian Quercia at their late February proposal near the jetties at North Beach on Tybee Island, Georgia.

"At first I kind of didn't believe him," said Davis, thinking her fiancé was just playing a silly joke in all their excitement.

