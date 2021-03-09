University of Kansas parts way with head coach Les Miles following reports on harassment allegations during his LSU tenure

(CNN) The University of Kansas and head football coach Les Miles have agreed to part ways effective immediately, the school's athletics department announced Monday.

The announcement comes days after KU director of athletics Jeff Long said Miles would be placed on administrative leave while the school conducted a review to determine next steps.

It followed the release of two reports investigating accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by Miles during his time at Louisiana State University. Miles has denied the allegations.

Miles was the head coach at LSU from 2005-16, winning the national championship in the 2007 season. He was hired by the Jayhawks to lead their football team on November 18, 2018.

"I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program," Long said in a statement Monday. "There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we're going to do."

