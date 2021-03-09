Zoo staff devastated by loss of 2 giraffes who died in a fire

(CNN) Two giraffes died in a fire at a zoo in Virginia on Monday, according to the zoo and the local fire department.

The aftermath of the fire at Roer Zoofari.

The Zoofari owner received a call around 5:30 p.m. that the barn was on fire, according to the post from the zoo. The zoo website said the fire occurred after the zoo had closed for the day.

Zoo staff and the veterinarian arrived on scene to help rescue and care for 20 other animals.

"Grief counselors are being made available for staff, who are devastated by this tragedy and who cared deeply for these members of the Zoofari family," the zoo said on Facebook.

Roer Zoofari will be closed until Friday, according to their website.