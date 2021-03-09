Around 300,000 people are expected at a Florida motorcycle rally despite the pandemic

(CNN) A bike rally underway through the weekend in Florida is expected to draw more than 300,000 people over the 10-day event, despite the coronavirus pandemic, a chamber of commerce official said.

Bike Week in Daytona Beach, which includes concerts, races and bike shows, started Friday and is scheduled to end this coming Sunday.

"Typically in the past (attendance) was estimated between 400,000 and 500,000 for the 10 days over this entire area," Daytona Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and COO Janet Kersey told CNN in an email Tuesday.

"This year we know because of continued Covid-19 concerns and the loss of income many have had over this past year, it will be less. A reasonable estimate would be around 300,000+," Kersey wrote.

Good weather and increased vaccinations could drive that number even higher.