One year after Ahmaud Arbery was killed, Georgia's House passes bill to overhaul citizen's arrest law

(CNN) Georgia's House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill that would roll back citizen's arrest law in the state.

Monday's passage of the bill came just over a year after Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia, while jogging. If HB 479 makes it through the state Senate and is signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia would be the first state in the nation to overaul a citizen's arrest law.

Arbery, who was black, was out jogging on February 23, 2020, when Gregory McMichael and his son, who are white, chased him after him, authorities said.

Arbery and Travis McMichael struggled over the latter's shotgun and Arbery was fatally shot . Gregory McMichael told police Arbery attacked his son, a police report says.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to malice and felony murder charges, and counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

