A California lawmaker wants to repeal an anti-loitering code that critics say has been used to target trans women

(CNN) A California state senator introduced a bill Monday night to repeal a law commonly known as "walking while trans" that advocates say has led to decades of discrimination against the transgender community, particularly Black and brown trans women.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat representing San Francisco and neighboring areas, drafted SB 357 , which would overturn the "loitering for purpose of prostitution" law.

When California's current anti-loitering code went into effect in 1995, the intention was to make it easier to arrest a person before they engaged in sex work, Wiener said.

Much of these decisions were left to the discretion of police officers, which advocates say has led to wrongful arrests. Citing a study from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, Wiener found Black adults accounted for 56.1% of all charges related to this anti-loitering law, despite making up only 8.9% of Los Angeles' population.

"This is one of those laws based exclusively on stereotypes and profiling," Wiener told CNN. "You don't have to actually do anything to commit this crime. This is based on how you look and how you're acting."

