Here's what hourly workers and small business owners think of a $15 minimum wage

(CNN) President Joe Biden, along with other Democrats, have voiced support for an increase in the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour.

"If anybody thinks that we're giving up on this issue, they are sorely mistaken," Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Friday. "If we have to vote on it time and time again, we will and we're going to succeed. The American people understand that we cannot continue to have millions of people working for starvation wages."

In the lead up to the vote, many lawmakers, business executives and academics shared their views on the minimum wage. Here's what some hourly workers and small business owners have to say:

Worker: Bettie Douglas

Bettie Douglas, 53, is a cashier at Which Wich Superior Sandwiches in St. Louis, Missouri.

Bettie Douglas.

She makes $10 an hour working behind the register and sometimes even prepares food. Douglas said the money she earns barely covers rent, bills and food.

"I deserve a liveable wage. Anyone who works deserves to take care of their families, feed their families, pay their bills, afford the necessities of life," Douglas told CNN. "I'm not asking for a handout, I'm working as much as I can. $10 is just not making it, and $15 isn't going to really make it either but at least it'll help."

Douglas said her low income impacts nearly every aspect of her life.

For example, she said her home appliances are breaking down and she can't afford a technician to repair them, her home doesn't have heat, and she can't remember the last time she visited a doctor's office.

"It's really rough out here," Douglas said. "I would love to talk to people who are against raising the minimum wage and see how long they could live off $10 an hour. Walk in my shoes, you wouldn't survive for a day."

Owner: Ji Hye Kim

Ji Hye Kim, 43, owns Miss Kim, a Korean restaurant, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Ji Hye Kim.

Kim, the owner and chef, said she fully supports raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. She currently pays staff $12 an hour, but some earn even more with tips. The minimum wage in Michigan is $9.65 an hour.

"I've been a minimum wage worker before, I've been a tipped minimum wage worker, I've been $1 over the minimum wage, so when I opened the restaurant I decided we would pay people more than the minimum wage," Kim told CNN. "All I can say is it's always been a strength, not a weakness. There have been challenging moments but it has saved us money in the long run."

Kim said paying staff more than minimum wage has helped reduce employee turnover and keep them motivated during difficult times, like the coronavirus pandemic.

She said most owners don't realize that a proposed increase in the minimum wage would happen slowly over a number of years so that businesses can adjust.

"If you think about having a long term employee and they're staying with you year after year and you're not willing to go $1.50 an hour up every year, it's shortsighted and ridiculous," Kim said. "We are called the hospitality industry and we're being so inhospitable to our own. Taking care of the most struggling in the economy is the right thing to do and it's the smartest thing to do for the economy."

Worker: Andre Benoit

Andre Benoit, 22, is a cashier and server at Ionies Caribbean Kitchen in Grayson, Georgia.

Andre Benoit.

He makes $10 an hour and is trying to pay his way through college. The money he earns is also put toward rent, bills and other necessities, like a $132 medication he needs to survive.

"Raising the minimum wage to $15 is actually a life changer," Benoit told CNN. "If I was making $15 an hour, life would be easier and there would just be more money to have instead of struggling half the time for food and to pay bills."

Benoit said he works every hour he can, but sometimes his checks come out to less than $300, leaving him scrambling to survive until the next payday.

"[After bills] I'm pretty much left with nothing and the cycle just restarts the next month," he said.

Owner: Chuck Van Fleet

Chuck Van Fleet, 55, owns Vino Grille & Spirits in Fresno, California.

Chuck Van Fleet and his wife Jennifer Van Fleet.

He said raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would "cripple" businesses, especially in the restaurant industry, which has suffered during the pandemic. In California, the minimum wage is $13 to $14 an hour, depending on the number of people a business employes.

"It will cause all suppliers to raise prices. When cost goes up, the restaurant needs to raise prices," he said. "That brings into question, 'How much is the public willing to pay for a meal?'"

Van Fleet believes an increase in the minimum wage would result in widespread closures and layoffs.

He said people should understand that some jobs aren't meant to provide a living wage.

"Minimum wage is meant to be a starting wage not a living wage," Van Fleet said. "A minimum wage is there so we can hire people with little to no experience and train them for future higher paying positions."