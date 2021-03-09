US woman who killed teen biker Harry Dunn wouldn't face prosecution in America, lawyer claims

(CNN) Anne Sacoolas, the American woman who fled the UK after killing motorcyclist Harry Dunn in a traffic accident in 2019, is willing to do community service and "make a contribution" in the teenager's memory her lawyer said Tuesday.

But Sacoolas is still refusing to return to the UK to face prosecution and her lawyer Amy Jeffress is now arguing that her client would not be criminally prosecuted in the US for a similar accident.

Sacoolas admits she was driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit Dunn in August 2019.

But Jeffress argued that would not be enough for prosecution in the United States.

"This kind of an accident had it occurred in the United States would not be prosecuted criminally. So in the United States these cases are only prosecuted where there is evidence of recklessness that rises to the level of close to intent, so drunk driving, distracted driving or a hit-and-run situation or excessive speeding. But there was none of that here," Jeffress told BBC Radio.

