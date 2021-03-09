Sailing: America's Cup yachts close on speeds of 100 kph

Peter Burling and Max Sirena will be fierce rivals over the next week or so as they compete for the "Auld Mug" but they are united in their admiration for the AC75 class of boat that will be used for the first time in the 36th America's Cup.

The state-of-the-art monohulls racing off Auckland this week are as far removed from the schooners which first competed for the silver trophy in the mid-19th century as a modern Formula One car is from a Model T Ford.

The 75 foot (22.86m) keel-less yachts rise out of the water on hydrofoils and glide across the surface to reach speeds in excess of 50 knots (93 kilometres per hour).

Challenger yacht Luna Rossa had maxed out at 53.4 knots (99 kph), skipper Sirena said on Tuesday, and Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai is rumoured to be even faster.

Despite that raw speed, TNZ helmsman Burling said, the handling was similar to the much lighter 49er two-handed dinghy in which he won Olympic gold for New Zealand with Blair Tuke in 2016.

