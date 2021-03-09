Dalia Hatuqa is a journalist covering Israeli/Palestinian issues. Follow her on Twitter: @daliahatuqa. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) Finding out you can't have a child without fertility treatment is devastating enough. Trying over and over again to get pregnant is taxing -- emotionally and financially. But going through these motions during a pandemic is a surreal, disorienting and intensely lonely experience. There are so many unknowns.

Five years ago, my husband and I were blessed with a perfectly healthy girl. I loved her instantly, but the day I left the hospital and took her home was one of the worst of my life. I cried, panicked and begged my husband not to leave me alone with the baby. To anyone reading this, it's obvious I had postpartum depression. I did not know that at the time. I attributed it to the anxiety and depression I'd grappled with my entire adult life.

Dalia Hatuqa holds her daughter in 2016.

For an entire year, it felt like my daughter rejected me. She preferred her dad, wanting him to hold and play with her. I still have pictures of her first birthday where she's latching on to her father as I tried to hold her. It still hurts to look at those photos. Shortly after, I started seeing a therapist. She changed my perspective on seeking medical help and throughout a year of trying different medications, I finally started to feel "good"; that is, less anxious, more uplifted, with less dark thoughts swirling in my head.

My husband and I started to try to have another child around the time she was three. I have two sisters whom I'm very close with and I couldn't imagine my life without them or their support. I wanted the same for my daughter -- a forever friend. But it wasn't easy. I was 38 at that point. It was during this time as well that my father got diagnosed with cancer and we put our plans on the backburner as I shuttled between Washington, DC, where I lived, and Amman, Jordan, where he was undergoing chemotherapy.

In 2020, a year after my father passed away, I went to see a doctor about fertility treatments in Jordan where we had moved for my husband's job and to be closer to family. Her diagnosis was bleak: I had diminished ovarian reserve (meaning I had fewer eggs than average) and at 40, the possibilities of getting pregnant were slim: less than 5%. In hindsight, I was so unprepared for the process, and I kept catching myself wishing I had started to try to get pregnant again before I hit the big 4-0. Experts will tell you that the success of fertility treatment is so age -- and time --dependent that any delay will impact a woman's chance of getting pregnant.

Read More