Van Jones is a CNN host and founder of Dream Corps. Louis L. Reed is the director of organizing and partnerships for Dream Corps JUSTICE. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Political commentators continue to wonder whether President Joe Biden can deliver on his promise of national unity and healing.

How criminal justice reform became bipartisan

The Biden team won't have to break new ground on this issue. Instead, it can build upon a bipartisan movement that began under President Barack Obama and continued under President Donald Trump.

During the Trump era, criminal justice reform continued to be an area of bipartisan collaboration. To be sure, Trump's Department of Justice resisted progress, accelerated federal executions and rolled back many Obama-era policies . But Trump also famously granted clemency to Alice Johnson , a Black woman who had served decades for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. And on the legislative side, Trump heeded the counsel of close advisers like Jared Kushner, Jaron Smith and Ivanka Trump -- who helped him advance a justice reform agenda in Congress.

The issue's power to unify people across party lines was on full display: most Republicans and Democrats got on board . But the true benefits extended far beyond those thousands of families welcoming home loved ones. By investing in criminal justice reform and willingly working with Democrats on the issue, Trump helped de-weaponize and depolarize criminal justice reform -- an outcome no one could have expected when he first entered office.

Biden's big bipartisan criminal justice reform opportunities

Biden has a unique opportunity to build on his predecessors' progress. To start, he can:

1. Increase funding for the Biden can build on the First Step Act. Biden can build on the existing bipartisan consensus by allocating more money to the kinds of educational and job training programs prescribed in the First Step Act. One of the core features of this legislation is "earned time credits," which lets people shorten the length of their sentences by completing various programs.

2. Fix federal supervision systems. When people are released from federal custody, many enter an incredibly harsh supervised release system. When people are released from federal custody, many enter an incredibly harsh supervised release system. Due to laws requiring mandatory supervision sentences and mandatory prison time for noncriminal "violations," many people get saddled with years or even decades of invasive monitoring and additional time behind bars for things like missing a meeting

Biden could push for smart bipartisan reforms like capping the amount of time people spend under supervision, preventing people from returning to prison for noncriminal violations and allowing people to get off supervision early based on good behavior and participation in educational programs. Reforms like these are already winning favor in red states (like Louisiana ), purple states (like Michigan ) and blue states (like California ).

3. Back existing bipartisan legislative efforts. There are some measures that already have support from both sides of the aisle. None are perfect; the legislative process would likely strengthen many of them. But if Biden is looking for common ground issues, these measures offer him a great starting point:

Safer Detention Act: This bill, introduced last month by Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, allows more compassionate release for the elderly and most medically vulnerable people. It also shortens the period courts must wait before considering a compassionate release motion from 30 days to 10 days -- which in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic can mean the difference between life and death.