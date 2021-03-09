Bodybuilding steroids linked to long-term testicular damage, study finds

(CNN) Men who use anabolic steroids to build muscle for that "perfect bod" may be harming their testicular function for years after they stop taking the drugs, according to a new study of nonathletic bodybuilders.

"It has been unclear whether illicit use of anabolic steroids caused a long-lasting or even persistent impairment of the testosterone production in the testicles," said study author Dr. Jon Rasmussen, a scientist at Rigshospitalet, a highly specialized hospital affiliated with the University of Copenhagen.

"These results suggest a long-lasting testicular dysfunction," Rasmussen said via email.

His message to men who are thinking of using them to enhance their body: "Don't even consider it. Use of anabolic steroids can cause persistent adverse effects on several organs in the body and could even be lethal."

Anabolic steroids are synthetic, lab-made variations of the male sex hormone testosterone. Use of these artificial steroids impairs the hypothalamus-pituitary-testicular hormonal axis, which then stops the testicular production of testosterone and impairs fertility, Rasmussen said.

