CNN 10 - March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021

New coronavirus treatments headline today's show, as the U.S. government issues new guidelines for people who've received a Covid vaccine. Then, we're going on an underwater adventure to explore sea stations and sea slugs. Finally, a snake slithers onto the scene with markings that are making people smile.

