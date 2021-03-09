(CNN) —

Makeup probably isn’t a priority for those working from home. But if you’re looking to add a little glam to your routine anyway, The Lip Bar is here to help.

Melissa Butler, the cosmetics brand’s founder, has built a line of products meant for women with a wide range of complexions, who either don’t have time for a full face of makeup or prefer a more natural glow. “You don’t need 30 minutes to do your makeup. You can do it in three to five minutes and look just as good,” Butler tells CNN Underscored.

TLB’s products are all about enhancing natural beauty and easy application — which happens to translate into great Zoom-ready looks — and its latest collection encompasses all of the above. The Lip Bar has just expanded to over 700 Target stores, and this month, they’ll be in stock at Walmart stores and online.

“We pick products based on your lifestyle. So when we think about that and marry it with the fact that we’re in the midst of a pandemic, people are on calls all day, you want to show up as your best self, but you don’t want to put too much effort into it,” Butler says. “You might not want too much. You might want a little color and moisture.”

If you’re looking to upgrade your glam routine, check out TLB products that are currently on Walmart’s and Target’s websites below, and be sure to take the brand’s complexion quiz to find the product that’s right for your skin tone.

The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick ($10.89, originally $13; walmart.com)

This liquid lipstick is currently available in nine vibrant hues that pair perfectly with any skin tone. And if there’s anything that we’ve learned from testing matte lip colors, finding a lip that isn’t transferable is especially important when you’re wearing a mask; this product certainly fits the bill.

The Lip Bar Vegan Straight Line No-Smudge Lip Liner ($8.70; walmart.com)

Available in colors with fun names like “Straight Up” and “Straight Talk,” these lip liners are a gem. Pro tip: Line your lips and top with a clear lip gloss for a subtle yet eye-catching look.

Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Moisturizer ($20.99; target.com)

If you’re not into the full-coverage look of foundation but still want to even out your skin tone, this tinted moisturizer is for you. It delivers on moisture (a plus in this winter season), a subtle tint that balances your complexion and SPF protection. Bonus: It’s great for all skin types.

The Lip Bar Vegan Lip Gloss With Argan Oil ($14; walmart.com)

You won’t find any stickiness here. Made with argan oil, TLB’s lip gloss is equal parts moisturizing and shimmery.

Everyday Eye Shadow Palettes ($10.99; target.com)

These palettes come in a variety of earth tone colors, are easy to blend and look natural on your lids. Use one shadow or blend the colors in the palette for a natural or striking look, depending on your mood.

Quick Lid One Swipe Liquid Eye Shadow ($11.99; target.com)

This product is all about giving your eyelids a dewy pop of color that will last all day. Glide the liquid on your lids, give it a few seconds to dry and you’re ready to slay the day.

Brow Gel and Brow Pencil ($13.99; target.com)

Precision, precision, precision is the name of the game for this eyebrow pencil. The pencil and gel combo allows you to fill in the sparsest of brow hairs to achieve a flawless look.

Highlighting Skin Serum ($15.94; walmart.com)

As close to magic in a bottle that you can get, this product can simply be pumped onto your fingertips and tapped onto your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose and even your forehead for a subtle, everyday glow.