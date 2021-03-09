(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a PhoneSoap UV sanitizer, discounted Tuft & Needle mattresses and bedding and savings on gaming gear from GameStop. All that and more below.

PHOTO: Everlane Everlane Perform Legging

From a royally beloved tote to well-made jeans, Everlane has mastered the art of the high-quality wardrobe staple. Now for one day only, you can add one such closet essential to your collection for just $40: The Perform Legging, which we dubbed “the perfect everyday legging” in our review, is seeing a rare discount on the brand’s site. The deal applies to all five colors, including classic black, so be sure to act fast if you want to snag your size for less.

PHOTO: GameStop GameStop

GameStop is helping you make the most of your tax return with deals on games galore at the retailer’s Tax Day Sale. Take up to 55% off select new games across Microsoft, Nintendo Switch, PC and Sony (and shop select Switch games for just $38.99), save $2 on all Funko POP! Vinyl figures and $50 extra credit when you trade any Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One system. Browse all the gaming deals for yourself before this sale ends on March 13.

PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan

Cole Haan is known for sophisticated takes on shoes, and right now you can snag its high-quality footwear at a significant discount. A range of styles for men and women is available for a limited time at Nordstrom Rack, including the brand’s distinctive oxfords, sneakers, loafers and more. Just be sure to shop before your size sells out or this flash event ends.

PHOTO: Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in a new season with Tuft & Needle’s Spring Refresh Sale. Starting today through April 18, you can take 10% off sitewide and 15% off bed frames, no promo code needed. It’s the ideal time to save on a new mattress, bedding, pillows, extra blankets and more. There’s even a discounted dog bed to get your four-legged friends in on the savings.

PHOTO: Best Buy PhoneSoap UV Sanitizers

Keep your tech (and other items) clean with this one-day deal on PhoneSoap at Best Buy. Today only you can save on the UV-sanitizing device that’s designed to fit your smartphone (but can just as easily clean your keys and other small items). Just be sure to shop before these popular sanitizers get snapped up. For more information, read our full PhoneSoap review here.

Editor’s note: It’s still unknown whether or not UV sanitizers and UV-C can kill Covid-19, and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) released an advisory confirming this. They also note that direct contact with UV-C or looking into the light can cause injury. The UV sanitizers above feature lids with a locking mechanism or the light is only activated when the cover is confirmed to be closed. You can see the full advisory from the FDA here and further analysis from CNN Business here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering an extra 25% off sale items with code EXTRA25. The entire clearance section, including favorites for men and women like NMD_R1, Superstar, Gazelle and more, is marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals.

Used Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Used Ring Video Doorbell 2

Answering the door just got better, thanks to a deal on a used Ring Video Doorbell 2 at Amazon. While the model you receive may have small cosmetic imperfections, Amazon has ensured that it will work like new. The doorbell allows you to keep an eye on your house via the Ring app, which provides a livestream, motion detection notifications, two-way communication and more.

Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector ($459.99, originally $579.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with a discounted projector from Anker’s Nebula. The Capsule II allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 200 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while its compact size (it’s comparable to a soda can) makes it ideal for on-the-go viewing. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ($79, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Underscored dubbed Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live the most comfortable earbuds around, and now you can snag a pair on sale. Right now the Mystic Red colorway is available for just $79 on Amazon. These bean-shaped buds nestle against your ear to deliver a robust soundstage. For more info, read our full review here.

Overstock

PHOTO: Overstock Overstock

Save big at Overstock’s massive Semi-Annual Sale, where you can save up to 70% on thousands of items across all categories. This sale will last through March 22, so you have plenty of time to browse the seemingly endless discounts and find the perfect new rug, piece of furniture or whatever else you’re looking for.

Columbia

PHOTO: Columbia Columbia

Score deep discounts on outdoor wear at Columbia and get up to 60% off the original price of select products with code MARCHDEALS through March 10. Plus, the brand is also hosting its Winter Sale, where you can save on everything you need for the next winter storm, including puffy jackets and boots.

Dyson

PHOTO: Dyson Dyson

Get your spring cleaning started early with a discounted Dyson vacuum. Both cordless stick and upright vacuums are on sale, and you can save up to $100 on models including the Dyson V11 Outsize cordless vacuum, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean pet vacuum cleaner and more. Dyson is also offering free gifts with select hair care products and $100 off its air purifier.

Rothy’s

PHOTO: Rothy's Rothy's

The sustainable shoe brand is bringing back some of its fan-favorite colors and patterns at discounted prices during the Rothy’s Archive Event. You can score shoes like The Bright Red Fringe Triple Band, which is down to $65, and The Point in Violet Giraffe for $85, so you can stay stylish wherever you go.

Hydro Flask

PHOTO: Hydro Flask Hydro Flask

Score 30% off select Hydro Flask colors and free shipping on orders of $30 at this rare Hydro Flask sale. The brand’s iconic bottle is discounted, along with tumblers, totes, accessories and more.

