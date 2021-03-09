Quad heads of state to hold first-ever summit this week

Tokyo (CNN) The leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia will meet in a virtual summit this week, a source in Japan with direct knowledge of the talks told CNN on Tuesday.

It will be the first time talks have been held between the heads of state of the four-member Quad and comes as all four countries see heightened tensions with China over a variety of issues.

"It's confirmed the Quad meeting will happen soon, likely on Friday," the source said.

The Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is an informal strategic forum for the four nations involved and has featured semi-regular summits and information exchanges.

But the meetings have never featured the four heads of state, currently US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Read More