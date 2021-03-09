Quad heads of state to hold first-ever summit this week

Tokyo (CNN)The leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia will meet in a virtual summit this week, a source in Japan with direct knowledge of the talks told CNN on Tuesday.
It will be the first time talks have been held between the heads of state of the four-member Quad and comes as all four countries see heightened tensions with China over a variety of issues.
"It's confirmed the Quad meeting will happen soon, likely on Friday," the source said.
The Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is an informal strategic forum for the four nations involved and has featured semi-regular summits and information exchanges.
But the meetings have never featured the four heads of state, currently US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
While not a formal military alliance like NATO, the Quad is seen by some as a potential counterweight to growing Chinese influence and alleged aggression in the Asia-Pacific region. The collation has been denounced by Beijing as an anti-China bloc.
Morrison previewed the talks in a news conference last week.
"The Quad is very central to the United States' and our thinking about the region," Morrison said.
"This will become a feature of Indo-Pacific engagement. But it's not going to be a big bureaucracy with a big secretariat and those sorts of things. It will be four leaders, four countries, working together constructively for the peace, prosperity and stability of the Indo-Pacific, which is good for everyone in the Indo-Pacific," the Australian PM said.
Joint military exercises
On the military portion of the Quad, cooperation has been increasing over the past year through bilateral agreements between Quad partners and joint military drills.
Last November, Australia joined the annual Malabar exercises with the US, Japan and India. Conducted annually since 1992, the maneuvers have grown in size and complexity in recent years to address what the US Navy has previously described as a "variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Asia Pacific."
The participation of Australia meant all four members of the Quad were involved in the drills for the first time since 2007.
All four have seen turbulent relations with China over the past few years.
Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a military clash along the Line of Actual Control -- the de facto border between the two countries in the Himalayas -- in June, which left troops dead on both sides after hand-to-hand combat.
Relations between Beijing and New Delhi have been frosty since, with both trade and technology disputes arising.
Japan and China remain at odds over the disputed Senkaku Islands. Beijing has increased the presence of its coast guard vessels near the uninhabited East China Sea islands, which are known as the Diaoyus in China.
Australia and China have seen relations plummet over a series of trade disputes.