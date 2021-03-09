(CNN) Birds are often synonymous with grace, elegance and agility.

But one clumsy albatross might have just ruined this illusion.

In a live stream shared online, a northern royal albatross in New Zealand managed to face-plant spectacularly upon landing -- and the animal's uncoordinated descent has brought joy to thousands of viewers.

The video, captured Saturday at Taiaroa Head near the city of Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island, shows a downy six-week-old albatross chick chirping at an incoming adult, who is trying to time its landing.

Unfortunately the bird fails spectacularly, crashing headfirst and somersaulting forward into the long grass. Upside down, it pedals its legs furiously in the air for a few moments before recovering and bashfully walking out of frame.

