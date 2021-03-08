This was excerpted from the March 8 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Take it from Bernie Sanders.

The $1.9 trillion Covid-19 rescue package that squeezed through the Senate on Saturday is "the most significant piece of legislation to benefit working families in the modern history" of the United States. The liberal icon's claim for this bill -- the centerpiece of Joe Biden's presidential agenda -- is significant since moderate Democrats like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin watered down some of its key provisions.

The long-term significance of the bill lies not in its immediate stimulus payments of $1400 to some Americans, its extension of unemployment benefits or the extra billions for reopening schools and boosting vaccination drives. The measure includes an array of tax credits for low income families though 2021 in an effort to lift millions out of poverty. The bill's supporters suggest it could cut child poverty by half.

Economically, the bill is conceived to get people back to work, kids into school and business up and running again by cranking up the pace of vaccines. More symbolically it is a statement of intent by Biden that he will use federal power to widen the social safety net and help the poorest Americans. And politically, the bill is popular with many Americans — despite GOP politicians' opposition.

The bill is the inverse of an earlier $1.5 trillion tax cut that represented the sole significant legislative accomplishment of ex-President Donald Trump and mostly benefited wealthy Americans and corporations. It places Biden in the same conversation as great reforming Democratic Presidents Lyndon Johnson and Franklin Roosevelt, even if most of the measures included in the American Rescue Plan expire after a couple of years.