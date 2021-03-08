What readers around the world said about raising the minimum wage

This was excerpted from the March 5 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) What's a fair wage for a fair day's work? Hopes of raising Americans' federal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 have been punted down the road for now after being stripped from the Covid-19 rescue bill. Here's what Meanwhile readers said about the idea.

wrote Billie. Minimum wage in Washington state is "I live in Eastern Washington state and we are fortunate to have a much higher minimum wage for our workers. Our neighbors in Idaho are not so lucky. Many people who are able to live in Idaho work in Washington to benefit from the higher wage,". Minimum wage in Washington state is 13.69 per hour , compared with $7.25 in Idaho.

"The wage a person earns should be equal to the amount of effort that is required to do the work," Billie added. "I would really like to know though why our politicians think they deserve to make so much money. They say they care about the average worker and want a better life for all Americans, but when was the last time they tried to live on minimum wage?"

From the UK -- where the Gerry wrote, "The situation where the main earner has to work two shifts a day just to feed the family and just pay the rent is a disgrace and should not be tolerated. Trump always had good employment figures, only because desperate families were constantly working stupid hours to feed the kids." -- where the national minimum wage for workers over 25 is equivalent to $12 --, "The situation where the main earner has to work two shifts a day just to feed the family and just pay the rent is a disgrace and should not be tolerated. Trump always had good employment figures, only because desperate families were constantly working stupid hours to feed the kids."

"$15 is totally justified. But maybe it's too big a jump in one movement. Morally the judgement should be $12 now and increasing to $15 in 2023. That should give the smaller companies time to plan and create some efficiency to accommodate the absorption of some of the costs," Gerry added.

