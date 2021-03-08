(CNN)Right now, 40 million people are trapped in slavery. But you can do something about it.
March 16 2021 is #MyFreedomDay, when students around the world will hold events to highlight modern slavery. You can get involved right now, by taking the #MyFreedomDay pledge.
I promise to take action to help end slavery by:
- Recognizing and staying vigilant to spot the signs of human trafficking.
- Understanding online dangers and speaking up if I see a friend who might be making a bad decision.
- Becoming aware of how goods are made. I will take into consideration a company's business practices when buying things like clothes, electronics and chocolate, then make my decisions based on how they treat their workers and the environment.
