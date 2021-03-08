(CNN) Right now, 40 million people are trapped in slavery. But you can do something about it.

March 16 2021 is #MyFreedomDay, when students around the world will hold events to highlight modern slavery. You can get involved right now, by taking the #MyFreedomDay pledge.

I promise to take action to help end slavery by:

Recognizing and staying vigilant to spot the signs of human trafficking.

Understanding online dangers and speaking up if I see a friend who might be making a bad decision.

Read More