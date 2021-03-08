A sculpture of the enslaved Black explorer who was on the Lewis and Clark expedition was mysteriously placed in an Oregon park

(CNN) A bust of the enslaved explorer who accompanied Lewis and Clark was mysteriously put in a Portland, Oregon, park last month. Weeks later, the artist still hasn't formally come forward -- but the work has sparked a citywide reflection on the people of color who helped shape the city's history.

In the early 1800s, when Meriwether Lewis and William Clark set out to explore the new Louisiana Purchase territory, Clark brought York, whom his family had enslaved. York was with Lewis and Clark throughout their journey, and thus became the first Black explorer to cross the country.

A bust of York appeared in Mt. Tabor Park in Portland on February 20. Though the artist has not formally come forward, in a statement , city Commissioner Carmen Rubio praised the work.

"The art piece depicting York, the first Black explorer to cross North America, should make all of us reflect on the invisibility and contributions of Black, Indigenous, Latinx and other Oregonians of color -- especially artists," Rubio wrote the day the bust was discovered.

"These individuals have made immeasurable contributions to the city of Portland, and we must change how we, as a City, recognize our histories moving forward. BIPOC communities have directly shaped our economy, our arts and culture, and our civic leadership. They deserve long-overdue recognition."

Read More