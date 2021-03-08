A Mexican restaurant in Texas is requiring people to keep wearing masks. Some are threatening to call ICE on the staff

(CNN) As Texans look ahead to the mask mandate ending and businesses reopening fully on Wednesday, one Houston restaurant is dealing with hateful comments because it said it will require customers to keep wearing masks.

A co-owner of Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant told CNN that while the majority of customers have been supportive, a couple of social media posts have been "hurtful" to him and his family.

One of the posts on social media, which was provided to CNN and has since been deleted, had a person threatening to call immigration to check on the green cards of restaurant staffers. Another post simply said, "Y'all deserve ICE," referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"This gentleman just said that I should not be going against the governor of Texas and we should respect his mandate on lifting the ban. If not, he could send immigration to come and check our green cards," Arnaldo Richards said Monday. "And I thought that was highly racist. I thought it was inappropriate. And had it not been a Mexican restaurant, he might not have said anything or referred to checking our green cards."

A green card is a type of visa that signifies someone is a legal permanent resident of the US. Richards immigrated to the United States from Mexico and became a naturalized citizen in the '80s -- all of his children were born in the US, he said.

