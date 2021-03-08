Teachers are making surprise visits to students who are struggling with online learning

(CNN) Three Texas teachers heard giggles as they insistently knocked on the front door of their student's home.

"We knocked and knocked and knocked," Emily Countryman, an eighth-grade teacher at Rawlinson Middle School in San Antonio, Texas, told CNN.

"Finally, the older brother opened the door and we jumped up and down and shouted," she said. "We were so excited just to see their little faces."

It was one out several unannounced home visits the teachers would make to check-in with students who had been severely disengaged while online learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I was able to look him in the face and say "Hey this is real. There are real consequences. Here let me help you,'" said Countryman. "And he was able to communicate his concerns and fears."

Read More