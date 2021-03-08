New York City high schools to reopen for in-person learning on March 22

(CNN) New York City's public high schools will reopen for in-person learning on March 22 the city's Department of Education said Monday, the final group of the largest school district in the country to be welcomed back to school buildings.

There are about 55,000 students in grades nine through 12 and 17,000 staff members returning, according to the department. The students returning had previously opted for in-person learning.

All of the city's 488 high schools will reopen, and about half of them will have all or most of their students in class five days a week. The education department said that number will continue to increase.

Middle school students returned for in-person learning on February 25, while elementary school students returned in the fall.

