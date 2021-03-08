Evacuations ordered as dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui is in danger of failure

(CNN) A dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui is in imminent danger of failure and an evacuation order has been issued for residents "downstream of Kaupakalua Dam in Haiku," according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Heavy rains have led to the dam cresting, the agency said.

"Failure of the dam will produce life-threatening flooding as well as significant property damage in areas downstream from the dam," according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

The evacuation also comes at the same time as a flash-flood warning.

""The state is standing by to support the County of Maui as residents and visitors downstream of the Kaupakulua Dam evacuate at this hour. Please stay out of the area until the danger has passed and continue to monitor local media for updates," Hawaii Gov. David Ige said in a statement.

