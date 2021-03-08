Rare Kobe Bryant rookie card sells for almost $1.8 million

(CNN) A rare Kobe Bryant rookie card sold for more than $1.795 million on Saturday, "an all-time record" for any Bryant card, according to the Goldin Auctions, an online auction house.

The Topps trading card is a chrome refractors edition sold from 1996-97, Goldin Auctions said on its website. It is just one of two in the world "at its level of perfection."

The auction house called the quality of the card "a condition assessment of unsurpassable magnitude," scoring 10s in every tested category. The bids started at $250,000.

Goldin did not release the name of the card's buyer.

Final Sale Price: $1,795,800



