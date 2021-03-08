A search for biological relatives leads an adopted woman to the FBI's most wanted list

(CNN) Kathy Gillcrist knew she was adopted, but what she didn't know is that a search for her birth parents would lead her to the FBI's most wanted list.

Gillcrist, 63, told CNN affiliate WECT that she took a home DNA test in 2017. When filling out the paperwork accompanying the test, she checked the box that said she was adopted and was interested in looking for other relatives.

The test results brought her the first match, her third cousin Susan Gillmor in Maine.

"We were amazed that we were a lot alike," Gillmor told WECT. "We both were English majors; we were both teachers."

Gillmor, an amateur genealogist, decided to help Gillcrist get more answers about her birth family. She helped find Gillcrist's birth mother, who had put her up for adoption in 1957.

