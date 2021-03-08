A woman, nicknamed 'book lady,' wants to give away 1 million books to her community

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Jennifer Williams wants students to love reading the way she did as a child.

So, she decided to give away 1 million books to people in her small town of Danville, Virginia -- and she's earned the nickname "book lady" in the process.

Since Williams started in 2017, she's given away more than 63,000 books, mostly to students.

"Books are important to me," she said. "My mother was a librarian, and she would read to us until we went off to college -- not just off to kindergarten -- but to college."

Williams said she wants students and community members alike to access the possibilities that reading offers.

