(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on PhoneSoap UV sanitizers, a discounted pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and savings on Adidas shoes and apparel. All that and more below.

PHOTO: Amazon PhoneSoap UV Sanitizers

Keep your tech (and other items) clean with these one-day deals on PhoneSoap at Amazon. Today only, you can save on the UV-sanitizing PhoneSoap 3, Pro and HomeSoap, which is designed to fit items larger than a smartphone. Just be sure to shop before these popular sanitizers get snapped up. For more information, read our full PhoneSoap review here.

Editor’s note: It’s still unknown whether or not UV sanitizers and UV-C can kill Covid-19, and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) released an advisory confirming this. They also note that direct contact with UV-C or looking into the light can cause injury. The UV sanitizers above feature lids with a locking mechanism or the light is only activated when the cover is confirmed to be closed. You can see the full advisory from the FDA here and further analysis from CNN Business here.

PHOTO: Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering an extra 25% off sale items with code EXTRA25. The entire clearance section, including favorites for men and women like NMD_R1, Superstar, Gazelle and more, is marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals.

PHOTO: Amazon Used Ring Video Doorbell 2

Answering the door just got better, thanks to a deal on a used Ring Video Doorbell 2 at Amazon. While the model you receive may have small cosmetic imperfections, Amazon has ensured that it will work like new. The doorbell allows you to keep an eye on your house via the Ring app, which provides a livestream, motion detection notifications, two-way communication and more.

PHOTO: Amazon Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with a discounted projector from Anker’s Nebula. The Capsule II allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 200 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while its compact size (it’s comparable to a soda can) makes it ideal for on-the-go viewing. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

PHOTO: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Underscored dubbed Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live the most comfortable earbuds around, and now you can snag a pair on sale. Right now the Mystic Red colorway is available for just $79 on Amazon. These bean-shaped buds nestle against your ear to deliver a robust soundstage. For more info, read our full review here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Converse

PHOTO: Converse Converse

Save 30% on shoes, including the iconic Chuck Taylors, at the Converse outlet when you use the code FAMILY. Just under 30 pairs are up for this discount, so you can fit the whole family with a new pair of sneakers — just be sure to act fast, as this deal lasts only through March 9.

Overstock

PHOTO: Overstock Overstock

Save big at Overstock’s massive Semi-Annual Sale, where you can save up to 70% on thousands of items across all categories. This sale will last through March 22, so you have plenty of time to browse the seemingly endless discounts and find the perfect new rug, piece of furniture or whatever else you’re looking for.

Columbia

PHOTO: Columbia Columbia

Score deep discounts on outdoor wear at Columbia and get up to 60% off the original price of select products with code MARCHDEALS through March 10. Plus, the brand is also hosting its Winter Sale, where you can save on everything you need for the next winter storm, including puffy jackets and boots.

Homesick

PHOTO: Homesick Homesick

To celebrate Women’s History Day, the candle brand Homesick is offering 50% off candle jar personalizations when you use code GIRLBOSS at checkout. Show the woman in your life how much you appreciate her with a discounted Homesick candle.

Dyson

PHOTO: Dyson Dyson

Get your spring cleaning started early with a discounted Dyson vacuum. Both cordless stick and upright vacuums are on sale, and you can save up to $100 on models including the Dyson V11 Outsize cordless vacuum, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean pet vacuum cleaner and more. Dyson is also offering free gifts with select hair care products and $100 off its air purifier.

Computing Shopping Event at Best Buy

PHOTO: Best Buy Best Buy

Save between $50 and $300 on a new laptop at Best Buy during the brand’s Computing Shopping Event. Laptops from Lenovo, HP, Asus and even a few Microsoft Surfaces are discounted, so whether you want to game the nights away, you need a new streaming machine or you’re searching for a powerful device for work, you can find your next computer for less at Best Buy.

Apt2B

PHOTO: Apt2B Apt2B

It’s the perfect time to redecorate your home with Apt2B’s California Dreamin’ Sale, where you can get $150 off orders $999 or more, $250 off orders $1,499 or more, $350 off orders $1,999 or more and $450 off orders $2,499 or more. This tiered sale includes free shipping and is available through March 8.

Baublebar

PHOTO: Baublebar Baublebar

Now through March 8, you can save 20% on all things jewelry at Baublebar’s Semi-Annual Stock Up sale. Just use code SEMI20 to score discounted earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more. Plus, 10% of proceeds from items bought today will be donated to Baby2Baby.

Rothy’s

PHOTO: Rothy's Rothy's

The sustainable shoe brand is bringing back some of its fan-favorite colors and patterns at discounted prices during the Rothy’s Archive Event. You can score shoes like The Bright Red Fringe Triple Band, which is down to $65, and The Point in Violet Giraffe for $85, so you can stay stylish wherever you go.

Hydro Flask

PHOTO: Hydro Flask Hydro Flask

Score 30% off select Hydro Flask colors and free shipping on orders of $30 at this rare Hydro Flask sale. The brand’s iconic bottle is discounted, along with tumblers, totes, accessories and more.

For more great deals check out CNN Coupons.