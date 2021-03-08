(CNN) —

I’d say we are all desperately in need of a good vacation. And if you’re already antsy to book (or at least dream about) your next post-Covid getaway, we’ve got just the thing for you.

Just check out TripAdvisor’s top all-inclusive resorts from the past year. The winners are determined by the quantity and quality of traveler reviews over the course of the past year, in addition to booking interest for those spots.

Why all-inclusive you ask? Think of it as the ultimate stress-free getaway, with access to a variety of cool amenities (read: free meals, snacks, drinks, daytime and nighttime activities) for one flat price. Sure, sometimes that turns out to be a higher price point, but it also means that you don’t have to keep reaching for your wallet. Also, if you get the right deal, it may actually end up saving you money.

Below, you’ll find the 25 award-winning locations, which vary in price from the real bargains (think around $200 a night) to over-the-top luxury.

PHOTO: TripAdvisor Sandals Royal Plantation in Ochos Rios, Jamaica

Looking for a bit of luxury? At the Sandals Royal, an all-suite resort, each room is serviced by trained butlers and you’ll have access to your own private beach. The hotel also has the Caribbean’s only champagne and caviar bar, naturally.

Explora Patagonia in Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

Consider Explora Patagonia’s hotel lodge the ultimate resting point for a day full of hiking and adventuring. The hotel was designed to put the Torres del Paine National Park front and center, and guests can soak in the incredible views from a number of vantage points, including their in-room tubs.

PHOTO: TripAdvisor Explora Atacama in San Pedro de Atacama, Chile

Located on 42 acres that are in walking distance to the local town, this hotel prides itself on respecting the grounds it was built on, which used to be inhabited by an ancient Atacameno community. The rooms are designed with a cool modern finish and the low buildings allow all guests to gaze out at the chain of volcanic mountains in the distance.

PHOTO: TripAdvisor Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Five Islands Village, Antigua

Settled along a white sand beach, this adults-only resort is all about the water, with oceanside dining, a spa, restaurants and more. As of 2021, guests were impressed with the resort’s safety precautions and sanitation practices.

Kurumba Maldives in Vihamanafushi, Maldives

The Maldives have the reputation of being one of the most Instagrammable places in the world. At the Kurumba resort, you can enjoy the crystal clear waters in all their social media glory, with access to white sandy beaches and vibrant underwater coral reefs.

PHOTO: TripAdvisor Club Med Sanya in Sanya, China

Nestled on the southern tip of Hainan Island, this outpost of Club Med features all the amenities you’d expect from this popular chain of family-friendly resorts (like climbing walls, a flying trapeze, fitness classes, water sports and delicious food).

PHOTO: TripAdvisor Voyage Belek Golf & Spa in Belek, Turkey

Amenities at this oceanfront hotel include a spa, hammam, butler service, lots of pools, massages, various indoor and outdoor sports and even plenty of activities for kids.

PHOTO: TripAdvisor Voyage Torba in Torba, Turkey

Nestled into Torba Bay, this family-friendly resort has an ultra-calming aesthetic, with lots of natural wood and access to pools and the beach.

Isrotel Lagoona in Eilat, Israel

With views of the nearby marina and of the Edom Mountains in the distance, the Isrotel Lagoona has nabbed a top spot, thanks to its family-friendly activities, delicious food and close proximity to sites such as Dolphin Reef.

PHOTO: TripAdvisor Marmaris Bay Resort in Marmaris, Turkey

With views of the Aegean and lush green mountains, escape your everyday life in this 281-room paradise that offers everything an inclusive resort should: endless, diverse food offerings, fun recreation activities, a spa and more.

Tamassa Resort in Bel Ombre, Mauritius

If water activities make a vacation for you, then Tamassa Resort in the island nation of Mauritius off the coast of Africa should be high on your travel bucket list. Guests can enjoy four pools, access to kayaks, sail or pedal boats, and snorkel and scuba lessons from 5-star instructors. If you prefer to be landbound, there’s also bocce, beach volleyball and tennis.

Rixos Sharm El Sheikh in Nabq Bay, Egypt

Want to enjoy views of the Red Sea every day? The Rixos Sharm El Sheikh sits on the Gulf of Aqaba, the northern tip of the Red Sea, and its rooms, balconies, pools and lobbies all have pretty unbeatable seascapes.

PHOTO: TripAdvisor Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

With eight restaurants, five bars and a spa, Grand Velas Riviera Maya sits along a white sand beach and offers everything a family or even a couple could need in a paradise like this one.

Ikos Oceania in Nea Moudania, Greece

Between the vibrant Aegean next door and the abundance of olive groves and cypress trees, Ikos Oceania all you could want in a Grecian retreat. Plus, a stay at this elegant property also includes four à la carte restaurants, as well as a buffet-style one, six bars, and a menu that draws on the authentic local cuisine.

Lily Beach Resort & Spa on Huvahendhoo Island, Maldives

For those who are looking for the quintessential Maldives experience, look no further than the Lily Beach Resort and Spa, where rooms float above crystal clear waters. And to help you get the most out of the water around you, the hotel provides snorkeling equipment, as well as access to more than 50 diving sites.

PHOTO: TripAdvisor Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

Offering beach, sun, spa and delicious dining, the Le Blanc Spa is an oasis located on the Baja peninsula.

Voyage Bodrum in Bodrum City, Turkey

Once you set foot in the airy lobby of the Voyage Bodrum, you’ll want to move your belongings in for good. This oasis sits on the Aegean, and rooms feature stunning ocean views, as well as modern finishings.

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico

When a spa receives Condé Nast’s “Most Excellent Spa Hotel” award, you know it has to be good. That’s not the only accolade the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit has received; it’s also been given a perfect 5-star rating from past travelers on TripAdvisor, as well as being named the No. 1 hotel in the Nuevo Vallarta area.

PHOTO: TripAdvisor Akumal Bay Beach & Wellness Resort in Akumal Mexico

Settled between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, this resort offers nearly a mile of white sandy beaches, snorkeling with sea turtles and access to a colorful, live colorful reef. There’s plenty of relaxing too, with daily yoga and meditation classes, and blissful rooms.

VilaVip Hotel Fazenda in Serra Negra, Brazil

For a low-key countryside retreat, consider the VilaVip Hotel Fazenda. The spot is family-friendly, with local attractions including a water park, farm animals, fishing lake and kids’ club all ready to be enjoyed.

Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun in Cancun, Mexico

When we say all-inclusive, there’s a high likelihood that Cancun comes to mind. And Le Blanc’s Spa Resort does not disappoint. In fact, this adults-only resort is the No. 1-rated hotel in all of Cancun on TripAdvisor, offering exclusive experiences like dolphin swims and a tour of an ancient Mayan city, unlimited golf sessions, 24-hour room service and more.

Lux* Belle Mare in Belle Mare, Mauritius

Famed interior designer Kelly Hoppen helped craft the Lux* Belle Mare into the luxurious tropical escape it is today. Each sun-soaked room is complete with contemporary furnishings, airy interiors and oasis-inspired hues. Leaving your bed each morning will be a feat.

Grand Velas Los Cabos in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

What Le Blanc is to Cancun, Grand Velas is to Los Cabos. This No. 1-rated hotel features oceanside luxury, complete with three infinity pools, lots of activities for kids and teens, and a variety of coastal excursions to choose from.

Ikos Olivia in Gerakini, Greece

Ikos Olivia is as close to perfection as you can get in Greece. This 5-star resort is situated on a private beach that overlooks Toroneos Bay, and contains 142 bedrooms as well as 149 bungalow suites. Between your private balcony, private pool, swim-up bar, gardens and restaurants, there are more than enough spots to kick back and relax.

PHOTO: TripAdvisor Ikos Dassia in Dassia, Greece

And TripAdvisor’s top all-inclusive resort according to travelers is… Ikos Dassia! Given its eight restaurants, 10 bars, two spas, various indoor and outdoor pools, an open-air theater and more, it’s easy to figure out why. Just look at those pictures.