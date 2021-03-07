(CNN) Egyptian swimmer Omar Sayed Shaaban soared to success when he set a new record for the highest jump out of water while wearing a monofin.

A monofin is a single fin that fits over both feet.

Guinness World Records showcased Shaaban's achievement Thursday in a TikTok post.

Shaaban powered past a record held since 2011 by three men, Italy's Cesare Fumarola and Stefano Figini and Egypt's Soliman Sayed, who each managed jumps of 6 feet 6 inches (2 meters).

Shaaban's jump took place at an Egyptian Diving and Lifesaving Federation event in Cairo in November.

In a report published by the Guinness World Records, Shaaban explained the workout routine that gives him his merman-like abilities.

"Bigger muscles make it hard to sprint in water, so I work out to ... increase flexibility, enhance muscle reflexes and of course build stronger legs," he said.

Shaaban is also one of the world's fastest underwater sprinters, the report said.

"Swimming is peaceful. A rush of unexplainable thoughts crosses your mind underwater, but it's certainly different and healing," Shaaban told Guinness World Records

"As a sprinter, I understand that even thinking burns oxygen so I tend to focus on the present moment. Part of our training is to learn how to be extremely relaxed inside the water."